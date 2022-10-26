Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. Today will be the warmest day of the week. Some spots will hit 80 degrees with partly sunny skies. A cold front will move through late in the day. A stray shower is possible, but most places will stay dry. Cooler weather will move in for the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Thursday, then around 70 Friday through the weekend. A storm system moving by to the west will bring a chance for showers to start next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 52-56 inland, 58 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.