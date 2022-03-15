Sunshine continues to start the day as we warm up even more. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 60s along the coast, low 70s inland. Sunshine will stick around for most of today. We will see clouds increasing into the evening time, as a low pressure center closes in. This system will bring some light showers which will last for most of the day Wednesday and into the early parts of Thursday morning. Temperatures will cool on Wednesday because of the clouds and showers.

Temperatures will warm up for the end of the week, skies will be mostly sunny Thursday and Friday. A cold front will push showers into the Carolinas Friday night, which could linger into early Saturday morning. It will still be warm on Saturday with highs in the 70s. Skies will clear out for Sunday but we’ll only cool off a little with highs remaining in the upper 60s to near 70.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 70-72 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with showers moving in. Lows: 50-52 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Wednesday, cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.