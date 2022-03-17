Temps on the rise as storm system moves out. Skies will gradually clear today and sunshine will return for the afternoon. This sunshine will warm us into the 70s. Warm weather will continue Friday with some spots in the upper 70s. A few showers will develop Friday night into Saturday ahead of a cold front that will move through late Saturday.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Sunday. Sunshine will return Sunday and continue into next week as we warm up. By Tuesday, temperatures will be back into the mid to upper 70s. Another chance for rain will move in on Wednesday.

Today, early morning showers, the clearing and warmer. Highs 72-74 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows 48-52 inland, 54 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.