A good Sunday to you all my friends! We’re working on a warming trend that starts today.

An abundance of sunshine saves us today from early chills, as temperatures turn around to result in highs in the mid-upper 60s at the coast, to right around 70 inland.

High pressure, which has been the culprit for our drier and cooler weather, will move offshore tomorrow, and we will see a substantial warmup for the rest of the week, with a good deal of sunshine hanging in there for Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures this week will be soaring, bumping to the 70s and 80s with some inland locations in the mid-80s through the middle of the school and workweek. A cold front will potentially bring scattered thunderstorms on Thursday, with some lingering showers into Friday. Stay tuned!

Today: Abundant sun with a nice afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight: Great clearing with lows falling back to a range of 50 to the mid-40s.

Monday: Mainly sunny with highs increasing to the mid-70s to low 80s.