Welcome to November! Be mindful of thick early patchy fog. We’ll work to get away from that, though, into the late phases of the morning. Clouds will rapidly decrease toward the afternoon for those further inland, but more clouds will try to linger along the coast. This will set us up for a drier week overall.

High temperatures will remain on the warmer side as we roll later into the week with a good deal of sun. Wednesday should be partly sunny, but look for a lot of those blue skies from Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday: Clouds decrease into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Tonight: Limited clouds with lows around 60 to the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Breaks of sunshine with highs mostly in the mid-70s.