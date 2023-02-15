Warm weather will continue tomorrow before changes move in on Friday. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine tomorrow, and it will be a little warmer with highs back in the 70s. A cold front will move through on Friday. It will still be warm with highs in the 70s, but there will be scattered showers around. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will top out in the 50s Saturday, then 60s on Sunday. Warmer weather returns next week with highs back in the 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 78 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and windy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.