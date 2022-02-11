Warmth holds steady through Saturday

Happy Friday my friends! Early temps today are widely ranging from around 50, all the way back to the lower 30s further inland. However, we’re all going to be making temperature strides this afternoon. With mainly sunny skies, the beaches will approach the upper 60s, with our inland communities reaching the low 70s.

Saturday will be extremely similar temperature-wise, with highs again in the upper 60s & low 70s. A weak cold front will drop through the region on Sunday, bringing us a few rain showers and highs in the 50s.

Valentine’s Day will see sunshine return, but with highs sticking in the low 50s. A warming trend will take hold again with mostly sunny skies, looking towards the middle of next week.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows averaging in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s again.