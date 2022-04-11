A good Monday to you all my friends! We’re working on a warming trend that continues today!

An abundance of sunshine remains for us today with highs back to the mid 70s for the beaches, bumping up to the low 80s for the Pee Dee.

High pressure, that was the culprit for our drier and cooler weekend weather, has now moved offshore. Now on the western side of this high pressure system, we will see a substantial warmup for the rest of the week, with a good deal of sunshine hanging in there for today and Tuesday.

High temperatures this week will be soaring, bumping to the 70s and 80s with some inland locations in the mid-80s through the middle of the week. A cold front will potentially bring isolated thunderstorms later on Thursday, with some lingering showers into Friday. Stay tuned!

Today: Mainly sunny with highs increasing to the mid-70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Limited clouds with milder lows in the mid 50s to near 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies hang on with highs to the upper 70s to mid 80s.