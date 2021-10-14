Warmth & sunshine combine again today

Good Thursday morning my friends! You’re waking up to temperatures mostly in the low 60s, with some eventual patchy fog for spots in the Pee Dee.

Overall, plentiful sunshine looks to really win out today, likely remaining for Friday, with highs pressing towards the mid and upper 80s. Many communities will see feel-like temps at 90 today and tomorrow during the middle of both days.

A cold front is slated to pass through on Saturday, resulting in some spotty pm storms, so be mindful of that. Cooler temps and more sunshine will return on Sunday, right into the start of next week. If you’re looking for fall feels, you are going to love the drop off of humidity after Saturday!

TODAY: Abundant sunshine with highs ranging in the low-mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows around 60 further inland to the mid 60s at the coast.

FRIDAY: Great deal of sun with highs ranging in the low-mid to upper 80s.