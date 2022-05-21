A happy Saturday all on this muggy and mild morning! Be mindful of isolated thunderstorm activity that will work to flare up today as temperatures rise. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 80s and 90s but will fall short of record levels.

As stated, thunderstorms will be possible today and tomorrow, but tomorrow’s chance has a better shot at fizzling out to barely any storms. A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday and stall in the area through mid-week.

This will increase our rain chances next week and will drop our temperatures closer to normal levels for late May. Temperatures will stay in the 80s next week with isolated to scattered rain chances.

TODAY: Limited sun, warm, and humid with scattered pm thunderstorms. Highs 91 inland, 85 beaches.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.