A good Monday morning, my friends! After earlier sunshine today, some much-needed rain is on the way through the middle of this week.

We’ll be partly sunny overall today, but light isolated showers are expected to pop up late this afternoon. Roughly 30% of our forecast area will see rain at some point on Monday, all thanks to an approaching cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the beaches and near 90 inland. The front moves through our counties Monday night and will be off the Carolina coast early Tuesday morning.

This particular cold front continues to linger offshore and this will bring widespread rain showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. This rain is much needed as a large majority of our counties are in a drought. Rainfall projections through Wednesday night will vary, but most should average about 1 inch to 1.5 inches inland with a little less falling along the coast. Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler as well. You can expect low-80s for the beaches and mid-80s inland.

We’ll briefly dry out for a nicer Thursday and Friday, but a few stray showers are still possible inland. A cold front will approach this weekend, increasing our rain chances a bit again. Check back for updates!

TODAY: Partly sunny with isolated late afternoon/evening storms. Highs 88-91 inland, 86 beaches.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and storms around. Lows 68-72 inland. 73-74 beaches.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Highs 82-84 inland, 82-83 beaches.