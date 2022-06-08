A good Wednesday all! We’re back at it with increasing heat today as highs are ranging in the mid-80s at the coast, back to the lower 90s inland.

Scattered storm potential will be around this afternoon too, so eyes on the sky, but that potential will drop back on Thursday to the possibility of a few stray storms.

Hotter, but consistent temperatures will be the trend for the next few days as well, very similar to today’s highs. Keep is cool out there and of course check back for updates when you can as our next scattered storm threat looks to be looming on Saturday.

TODAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the mid-upper 80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies with lows in the low to mid-70s.

THURSDAY: Good deal of sun with some stray pm t-storms. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.