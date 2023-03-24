MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Sunshine and summer-like heat will be the main headline for today. High temperatures are in the upper-70s at the coast and in the upper-80s inland. I would not be surprised to see a 90-degree temperature in there. The forecast for N. Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lumberton is 78, 88, and 87 degrees, respectively. 88 in Florence would crush the previous 85-degree record for today.

The last time Lumberton and Florence saw these exact temperatures was six months ago in late September.

Clear skies tonight and very mild temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Temperatures will still be unseasonably warmer through the weekend but there are rain chances in the forecast. On Saturday, isolated showers and a thunderstorm may pop up in the afternoon and evening time, then things dry out overnight.

On Sunday, another warm day with a dry start, and then more scattered showers during the evening and overnight hours.

Scattered showers stick around for Monday and Tuesday.