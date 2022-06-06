A good Monday morning to you all! We are really being treated to a gorgeous day.

Looking into the early portion of the workweek, sunshine will hold steady, and those blues skies will come along with heat being on the increase again. Inland 90s will be back as soon as tomorrow with stray shower and storm chances here and there toward the middle of the week.

Scattered storm potential will increase a bit for Wednesday and Thursday with rising temperatures and instability, so be mindful while out and about when we get to that point.

Tropical Storm Alex did not directly impact us, but still gives us a high rip current risk for Monday!

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to upper mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with low temps in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Good deal of sun with a slight chance of t-storms. Highs in the low 80s to just above 90.