A good Sunday morning all! Patchy morning fog is working to clear up again as temperatures are slated to rise nicely again today. Highs are on pace to reach the upper 70s along the coast, with mid-80s inland.

Above-average temperatures aren’t going anywhere tomorrow as well. The increasing heat and sunshine remain in place for Monday, and some inland highs will approach but should fall just short of 90 as temps topped out at 80 for the beach.

Our eyes are currently on late Tuesday afternoon and evening with our next chance at showers and storms, so keep checking back for updates. Most precipitation looks to remain scattered, but a shot at severe weather can’t completely be ruled out. On Wednesday, we’ll be right back at it with sunshine.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows around 60 to the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Great deal of sun with highs near 80 to the upper 80s.