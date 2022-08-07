A good Sunday morning to you all! Isolated storm potential will increase a bit more into today as opposed to what we saw on Saturday. This threat will be more likely for the beaches earlier with a better inland threat for the afternoon. Keep eyes on the sky, as usual, as this pattern continues.

More high pressure presses into the region for Monday and Tuesday backing off the rain potential a bit, especially for the beaches, with more hazy sunshine holding steady.

Spotty inland storms cannot be ruled out as usual. Hot and humid conditions roll right along into the middle of next week. Look for more storm chances to flare up again by Wednesday with the coast included as well.

TODAY: Partly sunny with isolated storms. Highs in the upper 80 to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Humid with good clearing. Lows in the mid to lower 70s.

MONDAY: Good deal of sun with stray storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.