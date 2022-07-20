Happy hump day all! We’ve got hot & humid weather with isolated pm thunderstorms will continue to pop up through the rest of the workweek. Today and Thursday will mainly be a repeat of the past couple of days, with highs in the 90s and those pesky t-storms.

A weak cold front will push into the area Thursday night and linger through Friday. This will bring a better chance for a few severe storms into Friday.

High pressure will strengthen over the area this weekend, and rain chances will lower. This will also likely control our weather pattern through next week. Expect hot and mainly dry conditions with high temperatures above normal in the 90s again.

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs mainly in the low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm & very muggy. Lows in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot & humid with scattered t-storms (severe possible). Highs in the low to mid-90s.