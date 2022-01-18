We remain with sunshine for now while Friday winter weather looms

A good Tuesday morning all! Sunshine returns today but temps won’t warm up too much. Highs will once again only climb to near 50 or so this afternoon, after the frosty start. High pressure to our south on Wednesday will help warm us up to near 60. Highs climb a little more on Thursday ahead of a cold front, back to the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will build in on Thursday though, as a cold front pushes showers into the area. Scattered rain will continue into the evening before gradually tapering off into the overnight, and then things really begin to ramp up with wintry weather potential for Friday.

We could start Friday with a wintry mix as our front continues to keep on its course. Highs will only reach the low-mid 30s inland, with mid 30s along the coast, so the wintry mix will stick around for much of the day. The mix could switch to all snow in the evening and into the overnight as temps drop back below freezing. It’s still a bit too early to talk about the potential for accumulation, but all eyes are on the end to the work and school week with a very tricky travel outlook.

Today: Sunny and cold. Highs around 50 or just above.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 28-30 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Wednesday: Milder with a good deal of sun. Highs near 60 or so.