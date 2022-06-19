A happy Sunday out there, my friends!

Sunshine and low humidity tells the story for this busy second half of the weekend surrounding Father’s Day and Juneteenth.

High temperatures will be in the 80s for a pleasant Sunday outlook. Most areas inland tonight will make a drop into the upper 50s. The lower humidity will continue on Monday, too, before heat ramps up for the middle of next week. Enjoy it and be mindful of UV exposure!

Organized rain chances look to remain on hold until Thursday with storm potential.

Juneteenth & Father’s Day: Sunny and pleasant. Highs average in the mid-80s, slightly warmer inland.

Tonight: Great clearing with lows in the lower 60s to upper 50s.

Monday: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees or so.