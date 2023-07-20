MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The trend of being very hot and humid will continue today. The heat index is forecasted between 100-104 degrees, but likely a couple of cities will surpass that even though there is not a heat alert in place.

The bigger headline is going to be the potential for strong, even a couple of severe, storms. This will be almost exclusively in the evening, therefore the morning and early afternoon are actually quite nice and very sunny.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk of severe weather this is a level 2/5. The main concern is wind (15%) followed by hail (5%). There is a low (2%) tornado outlook in place. Isolated strong storms are possible between 5 p.m. and midnight with the best chance for stronger storms around sunset to midnight.

The heat index is forecast to increase dramatically for Friday and will be high enough to warrant a heat advisory. The current forecast is for the heat index to top 105 degrees for all on Friday afternoon, possibly as high as 109. The air temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s. The good news is for the weekend when the temperatures will be lower and we get a break from the triple-digit heat.