MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Storm Prediction Center has placed almost the entire viewing area in a slight risk today, level 2/5 in terms of severe weather. On the bright side, there is little shear in the atmosphere which means the upper-level winds are very calm and therefore tornadoes are not going to be a concern. The main threat will be some isolated damaging winds gusts and hail. The future cast models (Baron 3k, NAM, EURO, and GFS) highlight winds gusts upwards of 30-35 mph it is unlikely a gust of 60+ mph would be observed and that is the threshold for a “damaging wind gust”. The probability is 15% for wind.

After a very calm and dry start to the day, isolated showers and storms fire up around mid-afternoon. The storms forecasted for today are diurnally driven meaning they form due to the surface heating throughout the day. Overall, the current model run is not overly impressive and shows about 30% of the area seeing storms today. Storms dial back around midnight.

The potential severe weather is not the only major headline today it is also the heat. The National Weather Service has all eight counties under a heat advisory valid from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. today. This has been issued due to high temperatures, low-90s for the coast and mid-upper-90s inland, and extremely high dewpoints <75 degrees. This means the heat index today for all cities is going to be well over 100 degrees and pushing 110 degrees inland. Make sure to stay hydrated and seek shade as often as possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures staying above normal and very mild. All cities will bottom out in the mid-70s.

Rain continues from tomorrow and it is currently much more impressive than what is expected today. Much more scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin tomorrow afternoon, but there is not a Weather Alert Day in place for tomorrow, as the viewing area is at a “marginal” risk, level 1/5. High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the upper-80s for the Grand Strand and mid-90s inland and a heat advisory is likely to be in place for tomorrow as well.

Going into the weekend a cold front moves through late Saturday night/early Sunday morning and rain chances will persist throughout the weekend. Saturday is looking more widespread than Sunday. The cold front will cool all cities down to the mid-80s on Sunday.