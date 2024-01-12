MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Temperatures rise as another storm system moves through the Carolinas. Today will be mostly to partly sunny to start the day with afternoon temperatures warming to the mid-60s.

Another area of low pressure in the southwest Plains will strengthen on its journey northeast through the Midwest. This track and strength is nearly identical to this past Tuesday’s system, but the conditions in the Carolinas are slightly different. This will be another high-wind event. Wind gusts will be 30 mph to 50 mph, and an isolated gust of 60-plus mph will be possible. Timing-wise, the threat will be between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. There is a 15% chance for damaging winds and a 5% hail and tornado threat as well. The main difference for today is going to be the overall coverage of severe weather.

There is much less rain with this system. The future radar does not show widespread storms, but there will be showers for most. Heavier rain looks more likely in the Pee Dee and west of I-95. Rainfall totals there could be around 0.5 inches.

So far today, as of 12:30 p.m., there have been no confirmed tornadoes anywhere in the south despite several tornado warnings. No hail reports and roughly 20 damage reports due to wind. This storm is not creating as much havoc as Tuesday’s system though a tornado is still possible in our area.

This weekend will be calm and mostly sunny. It will continue to be windy on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-50s on both days.