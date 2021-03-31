Weather Alert Day: Late day storms, some could be strong with damaging winds

Clouds will thicken up today with showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening. It will stay mostly cloudy today, but it will be warm ahead of a cold front. Highs will be in the mid 70s along the coast to low 80s inland.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop today with the best chance for storms around the evening commute for the Pee Dee. Some storms could be strong to severe with the main threat being isolated damaging winds. The main threat timing for the severe weather will be from 4pm until around 9pm.

Windy and much colder weather will move in on Thursday. Showers will clear early in the morning, and temperatures will stay in the 50s for much of the day. Temperatures will fall into the 30s Thursday night, and frost will be possible. It will be cold again Friday, and temperatures will fall into the 30s again Friday night with frost, and some spots below freezing.

Sunshine Friday will continue through the weekend and into next week, bringing a slow warm up. By next week, temperatures will be back in the 70s.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly cloudy and warm with late day showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong. Highs 78-82 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight, scat’d showers and storms. Lows 48-52 inland, 54 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, windy and much colder. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.