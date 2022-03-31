MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As of 1 a.m. Thursday the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded all of our counties to a “slight” risk which is level 2/5.

Since looking at the future cast models of rain accumulation and wind gusts yesterday and this morning, nothing much has changed.

Overnight, the same line of storms generated 83 mph gusts in Mississippi and over 20 tornadoes. This system will not have the same energy by the time it gets to the Carolinas this afternoon.

Wind gusts will be most intense when the line of storm is moving overhead. This will be from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and wind gusts will be between 35-45 mph.

Most of the rain will fall in the Pee Dee and will be between 0.75″-1.0″. The beaches will be closer to 0.5″.

Temperatures will still climb this afternoon — low 70s for the coast and mid-upper 70s for inland. Showers will be clearing this evening and the clouds will follow shortly after. There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend.

There will be mostly sunny and similar temperatures on Friday. There will be a dry cold front on Saturday and a slight cooldown (back to seasonable temperatures). Mid-upper 60s for the Grand Strand, and low 70s for the Pee Dee.