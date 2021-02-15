Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorm potential tonight with a chance of a tornado

Tonight is the time to be weather aware with a shot at strong potentially severe thunderstorms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either. Storms have already moved into the Pee Dee and the beaches and will continue to push east through the overnight hours.

As these storms roll through the region temperatures will surge to near 60 around midnight. Showers will gradually clear out as we move toward morning.

Looking forward to the rest of the week we will finally start to see some drier conditions. Throughout the day Tuesday, we’ll see more sunshine, and Wednesday afternoon will be pleasant. We’ll see some rain return to the region for the end of the work week with temperatures once again pushing into the 60s on Thursday. Rain will continue Friday morning but move out in the afternoon. Sunny, dry, and cooler for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Showers taper with afternoon clearing, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.