MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Hot and humid again for your Friday. Some cities throughout the Pee Dee are likely to be at 100 degrees again. Another heat advisory is in place from noon to 7 p.m. today. The heat index for the beaches is 100-105 degrees, and inland is 106-108 degrees. For the coast, temperatures will top out approximately 10 degrees cooler than the Pee Dee, in the low-90s.

A large majority of the day is dry, the main severe weather threat is this evening. A cold front approaching the Carolinas today will ignite isolated storms around 6 p.m. which then become more scattered. As of 3 a.m., the Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire viewing area in a”slight” risk, level 2/5.

Luckily the tornado threat is 0% as there is no significant sheer throughout the atmosphere. The main concern is damaging wind gusts (15%) and hail (5%). The severe threat is 6-11 p.m.

Heading into the weekend there is a nice cool down on tap for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will still be hot and above normal but not as hot as today. Also, dewpoints will be lower, and as a result, the air will feel less uncomfortable. High temperatures will be near 90 on the beaches and mid-90s inland.

Sunday, Father’s Day, and Juneteenth looks much more refreshing and cooler. It is going to be a nice day for outdoor celebrations. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the coast, and upper-80s inland.

The cooldown only lasts for the weekend, and temperatures will be back over 100 degrees for the Pee Dee as soon as Wednesday.