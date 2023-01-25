Warmer weather returns today, but it is going to come with rain and storms. Windy and warmer weather will move in today with temperatures warming into the upper 60s to near 70. A strong cold front will move through late in the day with a round of rain and thunderstorms. Today is a WEATHER ALERT DAY with the potential for severe weather with these storms. The timing is between 1pm west of I-95 to 6pm at the coast. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts.

Skies will clear Thursday, and it will cool back down with highs in the 50s. The sunnier, seasonable weather will continue through the weekend.

Today, mostly cloudy, windy and warm with PM storms. Some storms could be strong. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight, storms ending, windy. Lows 40-44 inland, 45-46 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.