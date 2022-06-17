One more hot day before it cools down for the weekend. It will be hot again today with high temperatures in the upper 90s to 100 degrees inland and heat index values over 105. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect today from noon to 7 pm away from the coast. Thunderstorms will develop late today ahead of a cold front. There is a chance for severe storms late this afternoon, and it is a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts and possibly some isolated hail. The main threat for severe storms will be from around 6 pm to 11 pm.

The cold front will move through tonight, and cooler weather and lower humidity will move in for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 90s Saturday, then in the mid 80s Sunday. Night time temperatures will fall into the 60s at night. The more comfortable weather will continue Monday, then it will heat of for the middle of next week. Highs could possibly climb back to triple digits by mid week. It will stay dry for most of next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 98-100 inland, 90-92 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with storms ending. Lows 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, not as hot and less humid. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.