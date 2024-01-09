MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — A strong storm system will push through the Carolinas today, bringing more rain and the threat of severe storms to our area. The Storm Prediction Center has put our entire area at an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today. The damaging wind and tornado threat will be the big story. A warm front will push north in the early afternoon, kicking off the chance for severe weather.

The main timing for the severe weather is from 2 pm to 8 pm with the highest risk for the Pee Dee occurring from 3 pm until around 6 pm and along the coast from 5 pm through 8 pm. Forecast models call for 50-60 mph gusts, ahead of the trailing cold front as it moves through during the late afternoon and through the evening.

There is also a 10% risk for tornadoes! This will be a high-shear environment, meaning upper-level winds will be speeding at 80-plus mph. This could aid in potential tornado development. Onshore flow could also pose a coastal flood threat with wind gusts increasing for the coast in the evening and high tide on the south strand occurring around 5:30 pm.

The 10% risk area is also under a “hatched” risk. This means stronger tornadoes (EF2 or stronger) are going to be possible. Even with the main severe threat during the afternoon, a tornado watch is likely going to be issued before the worst of the weather is here. A tornado watch is the “preparation stage”. There is NOT a tornado on the ground when this is issued. A watch will be issued for multiple counties at once and highlights conditions are becoming more favorable for tornado development.

A tornado warning means an observed tornado is on the ground or could be as indicated by radar. If this comes through your phone or TV you need to take action now! To be safe you need to be located in a sturdy building and away from windows. Sit yourself in the most interior room of your house. Since basements are rare in this area; the best location will be in an interior closet or bathroom.

The rain will move out Tuesday night, and sunshine returns on Wednesday and Thursday. An additional rain chance will move through on Friday but is expected to clear out for the weekend.