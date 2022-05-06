MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Hot, humid, and rain-free for most of the day. Today is a Weather Alert Day for storms that will roll from 6 p.m. – to midnight. Some of the storms may be severe. The main concern is damaging wind gusts, which is defined as a gust exceeding 60 mph. I checked the future cast for wind gusts for five different models: Baron 3k, Baron 15k, EURO, GFS, and NAM (North American). None of these models showed a wind gust over 50 mph, and most (all but the NAM) kept wind gusts under 40 mph. Widespread the wind threat is low (less than 15%), but isolated damaging gusts are still possible. The hail threat is low but small hail is still possible, and tornadoes are unlikely.

Current model runs (as of about 8 a.m.) do have the initial line of storms more broken up and lighter towards the end of the event, but still, need to be prepared for heavy downpours at times and gusty winds. The heaviest downpours will be inland.

This weather is out ahead of a cold front which will bring some much-needed relief. Inland cities will be in the 90s today and mid-80s for the coast. Saturday will see a cooldown of about 7-10 degrees, and dewpoints will be falling as well so the air will not be so uncomfortable. The effects of the front are most apparent on Sunday (Mother’s Day). The air will feel dry and pleasant and temperatures will fall once again into the lower 70s along the Grand Strand and mid-70s throughout the Pee Dee.

Sunday will be rain-free but still have some clouds around, but overall it will be a nice day to celebrate all the moms out there. Sunshine and a warming trend are the headlines to start the work week.