MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Beautiful day ahead, but once again hot and humid. All cities will have temperatures in the 80s: low 80s for the Grand Strand and mid-80s inland, this is paired with sticky dewpoints in the 60s.

The chance for rain is nonexistent today, but a weak cold front is currently in place throughout the Pee Dee, not much relief will be coming from this, as a warm front will move north tomorrow. Another stronger, cold front will be moving through Saturday morning there will be strong storms ahead of that front.

The Storm Prediction Center has all inland counties in a level 2 for tomorrow, with the main threat gusty, potentially damaging winds and isolated hail. The tornado threat is low. Storms begin Friday evening after 5 p.m. and last into the nighttime. Scattered storms are still anticipated on the future cast early Saturday morning, but rain ends in time for the morning commute. Showers pop up again Saturday afternoon/evening. These showers are significantly lighter.

The Saturday cold front will finally bring some cooler, more enjoyable temperatures. Temperatures at the beach will be near 80 on Saturday which then fall to the low-70s on Sunday. Inland will see a similar trend, the mid-80s Saturday and then mid-70s Sunday.

Sunshine will be rampant on Sunday and last into the beginning of the workweek.