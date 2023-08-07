Heat and humidity return with some late-day storms. Today has two main headlines: Extreme heat for the afternoon and potentially severe weather in the evening. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper-90s inland and low 90s at the coast. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all counties in our viewing area, except for the immediate coast, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. The forecast is calling for feel-like temperatures over 105 degrees, with some as high as 107 degrees.

Today, there is a heat concern but also a severe weather threat. Update: The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk for severe weather today for much of our viewing area. That is a level 3 out of 5. For the areas in orange, there is a 2% tornado risk, 5% hail risk and the biggest threat is the 30% wind risk. The Grand Strand and the eastern half of Horry County is only under a slight risk (level 2) for severe weather with 0% tornado & hail risk and a 15% damaging wind risk. The timing will be from around 7-8pm for areas west of I-95, crossing over I-95 from 8-9pm and the lower (slight) risk for the coast from around 10-11pm. The storms will push offshore close to midnight and the severe weather threat will end.

It will be mostly dry for Tuesday and Wednesday but still hot with temperatures in the low 90s at the coast and mid-90s inland. Temperatures and heat index will both rise for the end of the week as slightly higher afternoon storm chances return.