Temperatures rise as another storm system moves through the Carolinas. Today will be mostly to partly sunny to start the day with afternoon temperatures warming to the mid 60s. Another area of low pressure in the southwest Plains will strengthen on its journey northeast through the Midwest. This track and strength is nearly IDENTICAL to this past Tuesday’s system, but the conditions in the Carolinas are slightly different. This will be another high-wind event. Wind gusts will be 30-50 mph, and an isolated gust of 60+ mph will be possible. The potential for severe weather will be when we are in the warm sector. This is the area between the warm front and the cold front. Timing-wise, this will be between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. There is a 15% chance for damaging winds, 5% hail and tornado threat as well.

The main difference for today is going to be the overall coverage of severe weather. There is much less rain with this system. The futurecast is not showing widespread rain or activity by any means. Rain projections are less than 0.25 inches. Storms will be scattered today and most cities will have a fairly uneventful, yet windy day, but those areas that see a storm should prepare for high winds, hail, and possibly a tornado.

Winds at the surface will be gusting between 30 mph to 50 mph and winds aloft, between 5,000 and 20,000 feet, will be at 60-80 which is weaker than Tuesday. Also of note, there will not be as much moisture to fuel thunderstorms, nor as much energy, but regardless the slight risk is something to watch closely.

This weekend will be calm and mostly sunny. It will continue to be windy on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-50s both days.