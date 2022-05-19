We will heat up for the end of the week. High pressure has pushed offshore, turning our winds around to the south. This is allowing humidity to increase. As this area of high pressure strengthens in the next few days, temperatures will rise. Hot and humid today with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day, and there will be a chance for severe weather with storms capable of producing large hail and damaging wind. The timing of this threat is late in the day, starting up around 5pm and lasting until about 10-11pm.

The heat will continue Friday with some spots away from the coast heating into the upper 90s. The hot weather will continue into Saturday. The chance for scattered late day thunderstorms will return for the weekend, and this will knock a few degrees off the afternoon temperatures. The beaches will remain mostly dry for Saturday with the chance for scattered storms inland. Storms chances are slightly higher for all on Sunday.

A cold front will move through late on Monday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures will be back to normal next week with highs in the 80s.

Today, hot and humid with scattered late day thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, storms ending, warm and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96-98 inland, 90-92 beaches.