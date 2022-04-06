Our Wednesday is a Weather Alert Day with a potential for spotty severe storms late this afternoon/evening!

Good morning! A warm front will lift northward today, bringing a smaller chance for isolated thunderstorms, as opposed to yesterdays large system. Remain weather aware, especially if you have to be out traveling.

Another cold front will move through on Thursday with a chance for more spotty t-storms during the late morning & early afternoon. This final cold front will bring cooler and drier weather that will rush in Thursday night into Friday, lasting all the way through the weekend. We will see sunshine over the weekend, but it will again be cooler with most highs in the 60s, with jacket weather for mornings in the 40s.

Today: Partly sunny and warmer with a chance of pm storms. Highs 81 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight: Limited clearing with a lingering shower. Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Chance of spotty late morning storms, drying out into the day. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.