Thunderstorms late today will bring in much cooler weather for the weekend. We will heat back up again today with many places away from the coast reaching 90 degrees, plus it will be humid. Thunderstorms will move through the area this evening, and there is the potential for severe weather. Today is a WEATHER ALERT DAY, and the greatest risk from the thunderstorms will be damaging wind and large hail. There is a small chance for a tornado. Thunderstorms will move into Darlington and Marlboro Counties by 6pm, and push off the coast by 10-11pm.

A strong cold front will move through the area early Saturday morning. There will still be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm Saturday afternoon, but the big story for the weekend will be the cool down. Highs on Saturday will be near 80. On Sunday we will only warm into the low 70s. This cooler weather will continue into next week. The chance for rain will not return until the second half of next week.

Today, partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 89-90 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, Storms ending, warm and muggy. Lows 60-62 inland, 66 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and much cooler with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 78-80.