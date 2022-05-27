MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–After an exciting start to the morning things will calm down until about 2 pm. Here is a look at rainfall totals in the last 12 hours:

Georgetown -1.79″

Myrtle Beach – 0.66″

Conway0.56″

Kingstree – 0.75″

Lumberton – 0.47″

Laurinburg – 0.28″

Good news, no hail or damaging wind reports were listed from this morning, but there was a ton of lightning.

Showers and thunderstorms in the area this afternoon will move away for the weekend. Today will stay mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Some of the storms could be severe, and it is a WEATHER ALERT DAY today. The main threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts. There’s also a slight risk (5%) of some large hail and a low (2%) risk for an isolated tornado. The cold front will move through tonight, and drier air will move in for the weekend.

Tonight, low temperatures will be close to normal- mid-60s for the Pee Dee and border belt, and upper-60s for the coast.

Plenty of sunshine for your Memorial Day weekend and it will be warm with high temperatures in the 80s. Inland could see 90 degrees as soon as Sunday. This sunny, warm weather will continue into next week thanks to high pressure moving in.

By midweek, temperatures will continue to rise. Inland will be in the low-90s for most of the week and the beaches will be in the upper-80s. Our next chance for rain will not arrive until midweek.