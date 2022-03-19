A good Saturday morning my friends! It’s going to be breezy and warm ahead of a cold front that will move through in the afternoon bringing us storm potential.

Highs will warm to near 80, and there will be hit or miss thunderstorms during the middle of the afternoon. There is a chance that a couple of the storms could get strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and even small hail!

Cooler weather will move in tonight, and high temperatures will of course drop into Sunday, ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s. It will be mostly sunny, though, and those blues skies will hold on to start the work week as well with high pressure in control. The next system we’re anticipating will bring a chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday, lingering for Thursday, with highs in the 70s.

Today: Partly sunny, windy and warm with isolated p.m. storms (severe possible). Highs 82 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight: Clouds decrease very late with lows in the low 50s to upper 40s.

Sunday: A good deal of sunshine. Highs in the mid-upper 60s and low 70s.