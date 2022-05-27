Showers and thunderstorms in the area today will move away for the weekend. Today will stay mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Some of the storms could be severe, and it is a WEATHER ALERT DAY today. The main threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts. There’s also a slight risk (5%) some large hail, and a low (2%) risk for an isolated tornado. for The cold front will move through tonight, and drier air will move in for the weekend.

Plenty of sunshine this weekend, and it will be warm with high temperatures in the 80s. Some spots could see 90 on Sunday. This sunny, warm weather will continue into next week, and it will get hot by the middle of the week with some mid 90s possible away from the coast. Our next chance for rain will not arrive until midweek.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Highs 82-84 inland, 80-82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with storms ending. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 86-88 inland, 82-84 beaches.