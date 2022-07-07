Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. The hot, humid weather will be back today with high temperatures in the 90s, and heat index values back over 100. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the entire area from 11am to 7pm for a heat index from 105° to 110°. Scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day, and there will be a chance for severe thunderstorms. Today is a WEATHER ALERT DAY, and the storms in the afternoon and evening will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts.

The heat and humidity, and the thunderstorms will be back on Friday. A cold front will push into the area Saturday, bringing more rain and thunderstorms. This front will push to our south on Sunday, but we may still see some lingering showers. It will cool down on Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s. Drier weather will also move in, and rain chances will be much lower for the first half of next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 95 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.