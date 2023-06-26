A cold front will push storms into the Carolinas today, and some could be strong. A couple of scattered showers and storms are possible late this morning. There will be periods of sunshine before the main event this afternoon and into this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather. That is a Level 2 out of 5. This is mainly a damaging wind and hail concern, but all severe threats are possible — even tornadoes.

There is going to be a ton of available energy today with all of the heat and humidity. The severe threat is because of a cold front with this that is currently located in the Ohio River Valley and is spawning tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

High temperatures today will be in the upper-80s at the coast and low-90s inland. It will still be very humid so add 5 degrees to 10 degrees, and that will be the feel-like temperatures.

For the severe timing, the front is moving from the west so Darlington, Marlboro, and Scotland counties will get the action first between 1-3 p.m., and the coast will get the heavy rain between 4-8 p.m. As a reminder, this timing is based on the latest model run and is subject to change.

The severe threat will die out tonight, and we should be mostly dry by the Tuesday morning commute. Stay weather aware. The rest of the week will be sunny and hot. The next chance for storms could move in late Sunday evening.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with late afternoon/evening storms. Highs 90 to 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered storms. Lows 68 to 70 inland, 72 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90 to 92 inland, 88 beaches.