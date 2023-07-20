The trend of being very hot and humid will continue today. The heat index is forecast to be between 100 degrees and 104 degrees. Therefore, there are no heat alerts in place from the National Weather Service. The bigger headline is going to be the potential for strong, even a couple of severe, storms. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk of severe weather this is a level 2/5. The main concern is wind (15%) followed by hail (5%). There is a low (2%) tornado outlook in place. Isolated strong storms are possible between 5 p.m. and midnight with the best chance for stronger storms around sunset to midnight.

The heat index is forecast to increase dramatically for Friday and will be high enough to warrant a heat advisory. The current forecast is for the heat index to top 105 degrees for all on Friday afternoon, possibly as high as 109. The air temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s. The good news is for the weekend when the temperatures will be lower and we get a break from the triple-digit heat.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon/evening storms. Highs 93-95 inland, 90-91 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with storms ending. Lows 73-74 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with heat index 105-plus. Highs 95-97 inland, 93-95 beaches.