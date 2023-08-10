Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. A cold front will approach today, bringing scattered thunderstorms. These storms are forecasted to arrive in the late morning and into midday. There will be the potential for some of these storms to be strong to severe. The main threat is for damaging winds (15%). There is also a small hail potential (5%) and a small tornado risk (2%). High temperatures today will be in the 90s and the heat index will be back into the triple digits.

The front will be slowly moving through the area Friday morning, keeping the chance for thunderstorms around. Despite a cold front moving through, we will only cool down a few degrees but the heat index will remain in the triple digits. It will stay hot and humid through the weekend with a few pop up storms, mainly on Sunday. Another front will bring a better chance for storms Monday, then slightly cooler weather next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms. Highs 90-95 inland, 92 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.