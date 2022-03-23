Rain chances will be increasing for the next couple of days. A cold front will approach the Carolinas today, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the 70s to near 80. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening with the potential for damaging wind or a tornado. Rain and thunderstorms will continue tonight and Thursday. The risk for severe storms is lower on Thursday. We will have periods of heavy rain late today and Thursday, and are expecting a good, soaking rain. Several inches of rain are possible from late today through Thursday.

Drier air will move in on Friday with sunshine returning. Another cold front will move through mostly dry on Saturday, bringing in cool weather for the weekend and into next week with high temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures will warm back to near 70 by Tuesday.

Today, mostly cloudy and breezy with afternoon storms. Some could be severe. Highs 77-78 inland, 74 beaches.

Tonight, scat’d showers and storms continue. Lows 60-64 inland, 645-66 beaches.

Tomorrow, cloudy with scat’d showers and storms. Heavy rain possible. Highs near 70.