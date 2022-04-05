Our Tuesday is a Weather Alert Day with a potential for severe thunderstorms late into this day!

Today will be partly sunny and breezy with high temperatures widely ranging in the 70s. A cold front will move through the Carolinas late in the day, with rain showers and thunderstorms.

Some of the storms could be severe tomorrow, bringing the potential for damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado as well. The chance for severe storms will be highest south of Florence, and will occur between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. from the Pee Dee to the Grand Strand respectively.

A warm front will lift northward tomorrow, bringing a smaller chance for isolated thunderstorms. Another cold front will move through on Thursday with a chance for more t-storms, especially in the morning. This final cold front will bring cooler and drier weather starting Friday, lasting through the weekend. We will see sunshine over the weekend, but it will again be cooler with most highs in the 60s.

Today: Partly sunny and breezy with late day rain & t-storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Few lingering showers late with lows in the mid to lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of pm storms. Highs 82 inland, 77 beaches.