Weather is back to normal tomorrow

With Elsa moving away, we are going to heat up heading into the weekend. Tonight will stay mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. High pressure will build in through the weekend, bringing warm, humid weather. This will lead to scattered thunderstorms late in the day tomorrow and through the weekend. High temperatures will make it into the low 90s inland, and upper 80s along the coast tomorrow. This warm weather will continue through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through next week, perhaps getting stronger through the middle of the week. This will heat us up and bit, and lower our rain chances.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 74 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.