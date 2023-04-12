MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We continue on with our streak of beautiful weather across The Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Thursday will be no different. Another pleasant day will greet us on Thursday. High pressure will begin to slip to the south and east of us. That in return, will give us a more southeasterly component to the wind. That will help keep the temperatures in check along the coast, as the sea breeze will be pretty active. Inland, temperatures should reach the upper 70s, to 80. A few high level clouds will begin to filter in by later afternoon into the evening.

An upper level low over the Gulf Coast, will make erodes through the Southeast. That will bring us a chance of rain on Friday. Showers could break out just before Midnight, Thursday night. Then a line of showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move through on Friday. Currently it looks like the heaviest rain would move through Friday morning during the commute. We could see some pockets of heavy rain, and thunder. This begins to push north and east out of the area by late morning into the afternoon hours. A few widely isolated showers will be possible for the remainder of the day Friday.

The weekend looks nice. I think most of us with stay rain free. There is a 20% on Saturday, and 30% on Sunday, as a cold front approaches Sunday evening. Most of the energy, and precipitation should stay to our north. Both Saturday and Sunday looks to be warm, as we near and move into the low 80s.