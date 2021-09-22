Wednesday storms to late week sunshine!

Good Wednesday morning all! Rain chances will continue through today, then we will dry out on Thursday. We of course just have some showers and thunderstorms to get past. Heavy rain will be possible again, but will be sent away by tonight’s passing cold front.

This front will push offshore on Thursday. Cooler, drier air will move in behind the front. Skies will clear, it will cool down and humidity will drop. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 Thursday, then upper 70s Friday. What a pleasant way to head into the weekend!

Night time low temperatures will drop into the 50s inland, near 60 along the coast. The sunny weather will continue through the weekend as well, as highs make it back to the low 80s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms around. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight: Clouds hold on with scattered showers ending late. Lows: 62-65 inland, 68-70 inland.

Thursday: Clearing skies with a drop in humidity. Highs 78 inland, 80 beaches.