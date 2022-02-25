Florence broke their high temperature record yesterday by 4 degrees. N. Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lumberton are all expected to break or tie the high temperature record for today. Florence and Lumberton need to beat 83 degrees and N. Myrtle Beach has to surpass 79 degrees. Temperatures will still be above normal for tonight. Low 50s for the beaches and upper 40s inland, but temperatures will not warm that much tomorrow. A cold front will pass through our area tonight and drag colder air into our area. Highs for tomorrow will be in the low 60s and it will be even chiller on Sunday and Monday with temperatures likely to remain in the upper 50s.

This weekend will be most cloudy. The main chance for rain will be Sunday morning into the evening as the Gulf adds moisture to the Carolinas. Rain will be on the light side in terms of intensity and accumulations are not likely to excess 0.25″. We will be dry throughout the first/middle half of the week and we will see several days of high temperatures in the mid 60s for the beaches, and upper 60s for the Pee Dee.