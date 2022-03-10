Temperatures are well below normal today, and our highest temperatures for the day were actually this morning. Low 50s for the Pee Dee and border belt for the remainder of the day and mid 50s for the beaches. Tonight’s temperatures are slightly above normal upper 40s at the Grand Strand and mid 40s for inland. Clouds will remain for the next several days and pop up showers are likely over the course of today, tonight, and tomorrow thanks to low level moisture.

For Friday, the Storm Prediction Center does have some of our counties in a “slight” risk which includes isolated thunderstorms which could see winds gusts over 60 mph and hail. These threats were the same as they were yesterday and as most of us know, yesterday was nothing crazy for the state of South Carolina, but when the Storm Prediction Center issues anything in our area in the “slight” risk or above we have stay active in tracking the system and informing viewers about every potential threat. With that being said, most of Friday will be relatively dry (until mid afternoon) and still cloudy. The threat for severe weather is due to a cold front which will pass through the Carolinas on Saturday. Friday is unlikely to see anything severe from the cold front until the very last hours of the day continuing into Saturday morning, so due to the timing, the risk does technically include Friday as well.

The main threat of severe weather will be from 2AM to 2PM Saturday as the cold front will cause our very moist surface air to lift rapidly and generate some thunderstorms. Keep in mind, a “slight” risk means that threats of 60 mph winds and hail will be very isolated. The European Model shows widespread wind gusts between 30-40 mph Saturday morning. The threat of a tornado is also not 0% for Saturday, but it is less than 2%. For the record, the system that we dealt with yesterday did in fact spawn tornadoes in Georgia and Florida.

After the passage of the front (afternoon Saturday), temperatures are going to quickly plummet. The air behind the front is extremely cold and dry. At 7AM on Saturday, all cities will be in the 60s, and by 7PM the beaches will be in the 40s, and most of the Pee Dee will already be in the mid 30s. Hard freeze expected Saturday night, Sunday will be sunny (finally) and below average, temperature wise, but the sun will continue into the work week and a warming trend will initiate.